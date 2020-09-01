Shoe Carnival -11% after light sales tally
Sep. 01, 2020 4:14 PM ETShoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)SCVLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) falls after FQ2 results fell short of expectations during a period for which some stores were closed.
- Comparable store sales increased 12.6% during the quarter ending on August 1, led by a 332% pop in e-commerce sales,
- Merchandise margin decreased 3.7% and buying, distribution and occupancy expenses decreased 0.6% as a percentage of net sales. The decrease in merchandise margin was primarily due to higher shipping costs associated with e-commerce sales and an increase in adult athletic sales, which the retailer notes typically carry lower margins than non-athletic product.
- Shoe Carnival held back on issuing guidance. "The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to continue to affect macroeconomic conditions and consumer spending in the retail sector. Considerable uncertainty exists surrounding the impact the pandemic may have on the Company’s sales and operations for the remainder of the fiscal year," updates management.
- Shares of Shoe Carnival are down 11.06% in AH trading.