Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) shares drop 5.3% AH after Q2 results beat revenue estimates with $62.23M (+29%) but missed EPS consensus by $0.02 with a reported $0.05.

Recurring revenue increased 42% Y/Y to $58.7M.

ARR was up 36% to $241M.

Non-GAAP gross profit was 82% of total revenue versus the 77% in last year's quarter. Operating income was 18% compared to 9% last year.

Cash flow from operations totaled $16.8M, up from negative $1.9M last year. Unlevered FCF was $21M, up from $1.8M.

For Q3, Jamf forecasts $65-66M in revenue (consensus: $61.3M) and operating income of $5-7M.

For FY20, Jamf sees $255-257M in revenue (consensus: $246.9M) and $20-23 operating income.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Jamf EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue (Sep. 01 2020)