Restoring electricity to Phillips 66's (PSX +0.5% ) 260K bbl/day Lake Charles, La., refinery could take as long as three weeks, Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with plant operations.

Phillips 66 reportedly is still performing assessments of the Lake Charles refinery and chemical plant complex, which were held up for at least two days by a chemical fire at a nearby plant.

Local power provider Entergy (ETR -1.5% ) said yesterday that the seven power line corridors to Lake Charles received catastrophic damage from Hurricane Laura.

Separately, Phillips said yesterday it is launching an open season for the Gray Oak Pipeline to solicit commitments for long-term crude oil transportation service from west Texas.