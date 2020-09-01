The U.S. government plans to distribute almost all of Abbott's (NYSE:ABT) rapid COVID-19 test that it recently bought, 150M units at $5 each, to the states where they can use them to help reopen schools and protect first responders.

Shipments to governors will begin mid-month.

The tests will also be sent to assisted-living facilities, senior centers, home health personnel and nursing homes. In addition, they will be used to boost screenings in populations of color via historically Black colleges/universities and Native American tribes.