AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is up 12.4% postmarket after its latest update for U.S. reopening plans for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

The company says 70% of U.S. AMC locations will have resumed operations by this weekend as the company welcomes guests at about 420 theaters nationwide.

Most reopenings are taking place on Thursday, Sept. 3 - the same day that Tenet (NYSE:T) opens in the U.S.

Then the next day, AMC expects its first California theaters to reopen, with seven facilities opening in and around San Diego.

More openings in California, New Jersey and other locations will depend on local authorizations.