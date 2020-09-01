At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) is lower in AH trading despite squeezing out a Q2 earnings beat and recording strong sales growth.

As expected, sales surged during the quarter, with comparable sales up 42.3% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA increased 239% to $159.7M vs. $148.3M consensus off the sales leverage.

Looking ahead, the company didn't issue full-year guidance but was decidedly positive. "We believe many of the key factors driving our strong performance have continued into the third quarter of fiscal 2020. To that effect, Q3 has started off exceptionally well with quarter-to-date comparable store sales relatively in line with Q2, as we continue to gain market share," says CEO Lee Bird.

HOME -7.46% AH to $21.59 after investors ran the stock up 25% in the week ahead of today's report and more than 300% since Q1 numbers were spilled.

