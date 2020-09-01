H&R Block's (NYSE:HRB) fiscal Q1 marks a much busier period than a year ago as the IRS delayed the deadline to file 2019 tax returns until July 15, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-GAAP EPS of 55 cents for the quarter ended July 31, 2020 blew past the 34 cent consensus and swung from a loss of 66 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

HRB rises 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Q1 FY2021 revenue of $601M fell short of the $617.0M consensus and rose from $150M in Q1 FY2020.

Notes higher revenue in both its assisted and DIY businesses, along with increased international tax preparation fees due to the extension of the Canadian tax season.

Q1 EBITDA of $196M compares with a loss of $147M a year ago.

Q1 operating expenses increased 30% Y/Y to $448M, primarily due to variable compensation and other expenses on the increase in revenue.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

