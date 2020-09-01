Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) acquired a corporate-operated BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse property for $3.1M from the Seritage transaction announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020.

The Maryland located property has a ~7 years of term; transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

FCPT has acquired a total of 15 properties (incl. today's acquisition) for $48M from Seritage.

"The company collected 92% of its rents during the last quarter, and 99% of its rents in July. Additionally, 99.6% of FCPT's portfolio is currently occupied. I find these metrics to be highly encouraging, as it speaks to the durability of its net lease model. I see additional room for share price appreciation, and find the 4.8% dividend yield to be attractive, " wrote Gen Alpha on Seeking Alpha.

Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish while Quant Rating is Very Bullish.

