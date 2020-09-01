PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) gets an additional term loan by certain lenders of $55M, bringing its total term loan amount to $475M as part of its amended and extended North American credit agreement.

The amendments also reduce its domestic revolving credit agreement to $1.0B from $1.068B; increase aggregate commitments under its Canadian revolving credit facility to $75M from $50M; and decrease the LIBOR and Eurodollar base rate floors to 0.75% from 1.00% for revolving loans.

Extends maturity date to May 5, 2024 from May 5, 2022.

Also amends certain covenants, including the elimination of the cap on debt incurred under certain unsecured financings; and investments by any loan party in any entity are permitted in an amount not to exceed 75% of the aggregate principal amount of any debt in the form of additional convertible notes and/or certain unsecured financings incurred after Aug. 1, 2020.

See PRAA's long-term debt over 10 years:

Previously: PRA Group prices $300M unsecured debt offering (Aug. 14)