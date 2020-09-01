The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 6.36M barrels of oil for the week ending Aug. 28.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 5.76M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.42M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 237K barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 1.2M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

October WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $43.06/bbl after settling today at $42.76/bbl.