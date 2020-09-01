Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) appoints Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope to its board of directors.

Trollope previously served as SVP and GM of Cisco's Applications Group.

"As we continue to scale and evolve our dynamic work platform to meet the rapidly changing needs of the market, it is imperative that we seek and encourage fresh points of view across all levels of Smartsheet. Rowan’s depth of experience in software solutions and cloud innovation provides us an invaluable perspective as we drive to our next phase of growth," says Mark Mader, CEO of Smartsheet.