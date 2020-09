W.R. Berkley's (NYSE:WRB) public offering of $170M of additional 4.00% senior notes due 2050 prices.

The notes constitute a further issuance of the $300M of 4.00% senior notes due 2050 it issued on May 12, 2020. The notes were priced at 117.217% of the principal amount for a yield to maturity of 3.099%.

Offering is expected to close on Sept. 9, 2020.

Proceeds will be used for the partial redemption of WRB's $350M of 5.625% subordinated debentures due 2053.

See WRB's long-term debt over the past 10 years: