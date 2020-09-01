To improve portfolio quality, Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) sold four apartment communities consisting of 690 apartment homes in Grand Forks, North Dakota for an aggregate sale price of $42.5M.
This would also enable capital recycling to focus on expansion in the target markets of Denver, Nashville, and Minneapolis; acquired four new properties in target markets for $215.6M.
With a $1.5B total capitalization, IRET reports $726M common equity, $683M total debt.
August operating performance indicated collections stood at 98.6% of total revenues and 98.8% for the two months ended August 31, 2020.
Physical occupancy for same-store communities as of August 31, 2020 was 94.5% vs. 93.5% as of August 31, 2019, and 94.8% as of June 30, 2020.