Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) discloses that it sold 6.5M shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) through a series of transactions fired off by its WI Ventures subsidiary.

The company says it received aggregate pre-tax proceeds of $250.0M in cash from the sale transactions.

WI Ventures also donated 500K shares of Nikola stock to the Worthington Industries Foundation.

The company still owns 7M shares of Nikola via WI Ventures.

Nikola trades level in AH action following the disclosure.

Here are the ownership stakes in Nikola by type.