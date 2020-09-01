Vale's (NYSE:VALE) credit rating is upgraded by Fitch Ratings to BBB from BBB-, saying the company has reduced its chances of default after improving dam safety since the Brumadinho disaster that killed 259 people in January 2019.

The upgrade reflects "steps taken by Vale over the past 18 months that have lowered the risk of future dam failures and the implications upon the environment and people in the surrounding community should they occur," Fitch says.

The ratings agency also cites Vale's "extremely low leverage and strong free cash flow," which position the iron ore producer to withstand any sharp downturn in iron ore prices or unexpected legal liabilities that relate to the dam failure.

Iron ore prices recently reached multiyear highs, at least in part because Vale halted production following the dam disaster at some of its key mines to review safety procedures, reducing the world's iron ore supply.