Duke Energy Carolinas (NYSE:DUK) and Duke Energy Progress file their 2020 Integrated Resource Plans, including for the first time potential pathways to achieve up to 70% carbon emissions reduction with policy and technology advancements.

The IRPs each offer six potential pathways within a 15-year planning horizon that evaluate different possible resource portfolios, with each keeping Duke on a trajectory to meet its near-term carbon reduction goal of at least 50% by 2030 and long-term goal of net-zero by 2050 in the Carolinas.

The plans would add between $21 and $58 to custiomers' monthly electricity bills in 2035, according to Bloomberg.

Seeking Alpha recently published a positive analysis of Duke from PendragonY, saying the stock trades at a "very attractive price and good value."