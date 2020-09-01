Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquires property in Madison Heights, Michigan for $6.2M.

The company also entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with a subsidiary of Holistic Industries.

Holistic intends to operate the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensing facility, upon completion of development of an approximately 63,000 square foot industrial building.

The company will be fully reimbursing up to $18.8M to Holistic for the development of the property, making its total investment in the property of $25M.

