Brazil's government has allowed a tariff-free quota for ethanol imports to lapse, potentially hurting U.S. ethanol producers, but it is considering reapplying a tariff-free quota on U.S. imports for 90 days in a show of goodwill, Bloomberg reports.

Officials from the two countries reportedly are engaged in talks after the 750M liters/year (12,924 bbl/day) quota expired on Monday.

Charging the 20% tariff would be a blow to the U.S. ethanol industry and possibly hurt Pres. Trump's re-election chances in Midwest states such as Iowa and Illinois, but reinstating the tariff waiver would anger Brazil's hard-hit domestic ethanol industry, and some Brazilian lawmakers would oppose the measure unless the U.S. lifts its tariff on Brazilian sugar.

Brazil is the top foreign market for U.S. ethanol and represents about half of U.S. agricultural trade with the country.

Among potentially relevant tickers: ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE, BG