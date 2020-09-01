Chicago apparently will drop consideration of municipalizing its utility service after a preliminary analysis showed the average electric delivery rate for a city-owned system would be 43% higher in its first year than Commonwealth Edison's service.

The results of the study indicated it would cost $8.8B for the city to cut ties with Exelon's (NASDAQ:EXC) ComEd, prompting Chicago Mayor Lightfoot to say municipalization "appears not to be feasible."

The study estimated $3.9B in costs driven by severing the city's distribution infrastructure from ComEd and $4.9B for acquiring municipal assets, and noted ComEd had "invested significantly" in Chicago's distribution infrastructure, including $1.9B over the past 20 years to improve reliability and upgrade facilities.

Chicago has been considering breaking away from ComEd since last summer, and currently is negotiating its franchise agreement with the utility, which expires at the end of 2020.

Exelon shares recently were downgraded to a Sell equivalent rating at Bank of America, citing concerns over political risk.