Solar (NYSEARCA:TAN) and wind power (NYSEARCA:FAN) comprised the majority of new power generation in the world for the first time ever, accounting for more than two-thirds of new capacity constructed, according to data compiled by BloombergNEF.

Solar additions last year totaled 119 GW, representing 45% of all new capacity, according to the study.

Global power sector emissions dropped 1.5% between 2018 and 2019, according to Bloomberg, as reductions in the U.S. and European Union offset an increase in emissions from China, which accounted for 37% of power sector emissions in 2019.

Despite strong growth in renewables, global coal (NYSEARCA:KOL) capacity continues to grow, with 39 GW of new coal capacity brought online in 2019 vs. 19 GW in 2018.

Even as developed areas such as the U.S. and Europe retire coal plants, developing nations continue to build them in large numbers, often with financial support from China and Japan, the study says.