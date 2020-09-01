Calfrac Well Services (OTCPK:CFWFF) investor Wilks Brothers says it will launch a hostile C$26.1M takeover bid for the Canadian oilfield service provider, offering C$0.18/share for the Calfrac shares it does not already own, a C$0.03 premium over Tuesday's closing price.

Wilks Brothers earlier submitted a restructuring plan to reduce Calfrac's debt in exchange for a majority of its equity, but the board recommended shareholders reject the offer.

The group says it decided to make the premium offer to "provide shareholders with a clear path to financial recovery if the management transaction is voted down" at the Sept. 17 shareholders meeting.

Wilks owns 19.8% of Calfrac's shares and more than 50% of its second-lien notes, and owns ProFrac Services Ltd., a competitor of Calfrac in the U.S.