GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.01 misses by $0.04 .

Revenue of $233.59M beats by $4.55M .

"We are thrilled to see the growth of paid course enrollment has accelerated to 332% year-over-year, from 259% in the prior year. Moreover, we generated net operating cash inflow of RMB527,999 thousand, a 172.4% increase year-over-year, thanks to the exceptional student retention in the Spring," commented Larry Xiangdong Chen, GSX's Founder, Chairman and CEO.

SEC Investigation: Following a number of short-seller reports about the Company from Feb. 2020 to July 2020, the SEC's Division of Enforcement contacted GSX, requesting it to produce certain financial and operating records dating from January 1, 2017. The timing, outcome, or consequence of the SEC investigation cannot be predicted.

Prior to the SEC contact, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors engaged third party professional advisers to conduct an internal independent review into these reports' key allegations.

