Asian markets mixed; Australia ends record run of consecutive economic growth over past 28 years

Japan +0.23% . Shares rose after positive data on the U.S. manufacturing sector spurred hopes of a global economic recovery.

The sentiment also got a boost after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga emerged as the leading candidate to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an election expected this month.

Suga's appointment as the new PM is expected to suggest few major changes to economic policy and lesser chances of political instability.

China -0.48% .

Hong Kong -0.55% .

Australia +1.65% . The Country plunged into its first recession in 29 years in Q2 as coronavirus curbs business activity thereby leading to unemployment.

The economy shrank 7% in Q2, after slipping 0.3% in March quarter.

Private demand detracted 7.9 percentage points from GDP in Q2, driven by a 12.1% fall in household spending, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Spending on services fell 17.6%.

The June quarter decline was also the largest in quarterly GDP since records began in 1959.

South Korea -0.08% . The Country's inflation hit a five-month high, gaining 0.7% in August. The latest reading beat the median forecast of five economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a 0.6% increase.

The inflation was led by higher agricultural-product and services prices, said the office.