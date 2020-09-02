Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has received approval from the Human Research Ethics Committee of Monash Health to include Australian hospitals in the Phase 3 trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Up to 300 patients are expected to be enrolled in this late-stage study.

The clinical protocol was based on results from a study using remestemcel-L at Mt Sinai Hospital in New York, with 75% (nine of 12) of patients successfully taken off a ventilator and discharged within a median of 10 days.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 3 study is all-cause mortality within 30 days of randomization, with the key secondary endpoint being the number of days off mechanical ventilator support.

The trial’s independent Data Safety Monitoring Board plans to complete an interim analysis this month in the first 90 patients randomized in US after they have completed 30 days of follow up.

