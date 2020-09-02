B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) has priced its public offering of 1.3M depositary shares at an IPO price of $25.00/share, raising gross proceeds of $32.5M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 195K shares.

Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th fractional interest in Company's 7.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Dividends on the Series B Preferred Stock underlying the depositary shares will be paid a liquidation preference equivalent to $25.00/share.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding acquisitions and investments and working capital.

The depositary shares are expected to begin Nasdaq trading under the symbol "RILYL" within 30 business days of the closing of this offering, if approved.

Closing date is September 4.

"Our second quarter results demonstrated solid performance from our operating businesses, along with a sharp rebound in our investments." - Bryant Riley Chairman and Co-CEO.

RILY has grown around 13% over the past six months, trading near $26.92 from their March intraday low of $14.62, equating to a market cap of ~$681M.

B. Riley raised its regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 (from $0.25) a share on July 30, 2020, for a current yield of 4.46%. It also declared a special dividend of $0.05.

"With a safe dividend yield and sound operating segments, B Riley FBR deserves at least a 'watch item' position. If we get another downturn in the overall market that takes RILY under the $20 level, a larger stake seems warranted," says Author Bret Jensen in his article "Big Buybacks At B. Riley Financial" at Seeking Alpha.