Still far apart, Mnuchin pushes for stimulus talks

For more than a month since key provisions of the landmark Cares Act expired, Democrats and Republicans have been at odds over the size and scope of another coronavirus aid package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is now suggesting a higher number for the Trump administration's proposed ceiling for a follow-on bill at $1.5T, while White House chief of staff Mark Meadows "conceded in an effort to get a deal done" to put more money on the table for cities and states.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week Democrats wouldn’t be willing to accept anything less than a $2.2T package.

Mnuchin also released a new estimate that the so-called Main Street Lending Program, which will make between $25B-$50B of loans to midsize businesses in coming months.