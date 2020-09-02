European markets rise despite weak German retail sales

London +1.51% .

Germany +1.44% despite drop in July retail sales by 0.9% according to calendar-adjusted data from the Federal Statistics Office. That missed expectations for a 0.5% increase.

However, on the year, retail sales rose by 4.2% in real terms after an upwardly revised increase of 6.7% the previous month, the data showed.

France +1.38% .

A flash reading showed that annual headline inflation in the Eurozone is expected to come in at -0.2% in August, down from 0.4% in July. The Eurozone’s central bank is due to update its inflation estimates this month.