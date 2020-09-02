2020 has been the year of questioning the traditional IPO process as companies look for cheaper ways to go public.

There are only two other ways to get on an exchange: SPAC merger, which has seen outsized activity in recent months, or direct listing, where a company floats existing private shares.

While a new plan by the SEC last week removed one of the last major incentives to conduct an IPO via the traditional methodology - by allowing capital raises for direct listings - a last-ditch effort was made to block it.

The Council of Institutional Investors said it would file a petition for a review of the plan by the SEC's commissioners, citing concerns that companies could circumvent protections built into the initial public offering process.

The council, which often weighs in on corporate-governance issues, represents pension funds, foundations, endowments and other large investors with combined assets under management of around $4T.

In the past, similar reviews have dragged on for months, but an NYSE (NYSE:ICE) spokesperson said the exchange would ask the SEC to move quickly and allow its proposed expansion of direct listings to go forward.