Scotland is taking a new shot at breaking away from the United Kingdom as First Minster Nicola Sturgeon revived plans for a second independence referendum.

"Brexit, and the way in which is it being implemented, immeasurably strengthens the case for Scotland becoming an independent country with the ability to shape our own destiny and contribute positively to the world," said the SNP leader.

While Scotland voted to stay in the U.K. in 2014 by a 55% to 45% margin, that was before Brexit, as well as recent opinion polls that suggest a sustained majority of Scottish voters would now back leave camp.

