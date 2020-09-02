Dating app Bumble to plan IPO above $6B - Bloomberg

Dating app Bumble is preparing for an IPO, and could seek a valuation of $6B to $8B, reported Bloomberg News.

The offering could come early next year. No plans have been finalized and the timing of Bumble’s IPO could still change.

Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014 shortly after she left Tinder, a dating app she co-founded.

Number of dating app users in U.S. from 2019 to 2023. (Source: Statista)

Revenue in the Dating Services segment in U.S. is projected to reach $1,567M in 2020, followed by $1,041M in China.

Revenue CAGR of 8.0% is expected in 2020-2024, resulting in a projected market volume of $2,131M by 2024.

The market's largest segment is Online Dating with a projected market volume of $798M in 2020.

Top dating apps during pandemic in U.S. (Source: App Annie)