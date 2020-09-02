It's now heading lower, but the euro briefly rose above $1.20 against the dollar for the first time in more than two years, rallying nearly 12% since late March.

"The euro-dollar rate does matter," ECB chief economist Philip Lane said overnight, causing the currency to pare its gain.

While the EU's rescue fund appears to have calmed any lingering fears of a euro breakup, Fed stimulus has weighed on the greenback and easy policies are being attributed to the downward cycle.

For a long time, President Trump has also criticized dollar strength due to the trade deficit, though as the coronavirus crisis hit, he said it was "great time" to have a strong currency.

ETFs: UUP, FXE, EUO, UDN, OTC:ERO, USDU, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR, DLBR