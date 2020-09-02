Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announces that its Triumph Aviation Services Asia (TASA) business and Airbus Industries have formalized a contract extension to continue TASA's provision of repair station services for a Proprietary Parts catalog encompassing more than 40,000 items.

TASA's baseline services catalog included flight control surfaces, rudders, elevators, and sharklets for the A320, A330 and A340 family.

With the contract extension, TASA will continue these core services and also include a broad scope of continuous improvement workstreams in sales and support, engineering, on-site services, and logistics.