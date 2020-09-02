1847 Holdings LLC annoucnes special dividend of 1847 Goedeker Stock

Each shareholder of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB:EFSH) will receive 0.7355 shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSEMKT:GOED) common stock in the form of dividend.

The common shareholders will receive 2.66M of 1847 Goedeker shares and 1847 Partners, LLC, the manager of 1847 Holdings, as the holder of all of the allocation shares, will receive the 665,000 shares, aggregating total shares to 3.62M and 1,000 allocation shares issued and outstanding.

The record date for the dividend and the distribution date have not yet been set.

Press Release