Australia has become the latest country to officially enter a recession, though the 7% GDP decline was a lot better than the coronavirus-induced devastation to other economies, particularly those in the West.

For comparison, the U.S. economy contracted by a record 32.9% in Q2 while the United Kingdom's second quarter GDP dropped 20.4%.

"Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end," Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters. "Today's devastating numbers confirmed what every Australian knows: That Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on our economy and our lives like nothing we have ever experienced before. But there is hope and there is a road out."

