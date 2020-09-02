Futures tick higher after more record closes

Dow and S&P 500 futures are up by 0.8% , while the Nasdaq powers ahead by 1.2% as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to appropriate more money to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump Administration halted evictions through the end of the year.

Tech has been a big driver of gains in recent sessions, and Apple advanced another 2% in premarket trade, as more people rely on internet-connected devices and online services for work, home schooling and communication.

The remainder of the week will be dominated by employment figures, with the ADP reporting on private sector hiring today and the biggest report of the month, non-farm payrolls for August, due on Friday morning.