Mobile games platform Skillz to go public through a merger with blank check company, Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:FEAC) at equity valuation of $3.5B, or 6.3 times estimated 2022 revenue of $555M, a 57% CAGR from 2020.

It is anticipated that in 2020, Skillz’s patented technology will power over two billion casual esports tournaments and facilitate $1.6B in paid entry fees for games hosted on its secure and proprietary platform.

Mobile is the fastest-growing segment of the gaming market, expected to increase from $68B last year to $150B in 2025 (according to Newzoo and GlobalData).

Estimated cash proceeds from the transaction are expected to consist of Flying Eagle’s $690M of cash in trust and a $159M fully committed Class A common stock PIPE at $10/share led by Wellington Management Company, Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, Franklin Templeton, and Neuberger Berman funds. Flying Eagle’s stockholders with the right to redeem shares representing in excess of $95M of cash in trust have agreed not to exercise such rights in connection with the transaction.

It is anticipated that post-transaction Skillz will have approximately $250M of cash and cash equivalents on its consolidated balance sheet and expects to use the proceeds to accelerate Skillz’s growth in both domestic and international markets, support marketing efforts, and provide additional working capital.

Andrew Paradise, CEO & Founder of Skillz, and Casey Chafkin, CRO and Founder of Skillz, will continue to lead the company.

Existing Skillz stockholders and Flying Eagle sponsor agree to 24-month lock-up.

The transaction is expected to close in the Fall of 2020.

The global mobile gaming market size in 2019 was valued at $68.5B and it is anticipated to reach $235.10B by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.