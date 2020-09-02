BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) has collaborated with Boehringer Ingelheim to utilize its XMarker microbiome-based biomarker discovery platform to identify biomarkers associated with patient phenotypes in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

As part of the collaboration, BiomX will generate metagenomic data of gut microbiome samples obtained from IBD patients. Boehringer Ingelheim will also have an option to negotiate an exclusive right to biomarkers.

BiomX continues to advance BX002 for the treatment of IBD with a Phase 1a study expected to begin in Q3 2020.