Macy's (NYSE:M): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.81 beats by $0.99 ; GAAP EPS of -$1.39 beats by $0.36 .

Revenue of $3.56B (-35.9% Y/Y) beats by $50M .

Comps (ex-licensed departments) -34.7% vs. consensus of -34%.

“We are encouraged by our second quarter performance; however, we continue to approach the back half of the year conservatively. Our immediate priority is successfully executing Holiday 2020. We are also focused on laying the groundwork for 2021 and beyond. We plan to invest in fashion, digital and omnichannel, work with agility, and galvanize the resources of the company to serve our customers and move the Macy’s, Inc. business forward,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer.

Shares +3.42% PM.

Press Release