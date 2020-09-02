Macy's (NYSE:M) reports comparable sales fell 34.7% in Q2 on an owned basis and were down 35.1% on an owned plus licensed basis. Digital sales were up 53% Y/Y during the quarter.

The department store operator's gross margin rate improved 650 bps to 23.6% of sales due to improved retail margins from mix and better sell through of clearance merchandise.

Macy's ended the quarter with an inventory position down 29% from last year's level.

"Going into this crisis, we had a well-developed digital business and we’re seeing that thrive as we attract new and welcome existing customers back to our brands," notes Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette. "Our immediate priority is successfully executing Holiday 2020. We are also focused on laying the groundwork for 2021 and beyond. We plan to invest in fashion, digital and omnichannel, work with agility, and galvanize the resources of the company to serve our customers and move the Macy’s, Inc. business forward," he adds.

No formal guidance was issued by Macy's.

Shares of May's are up 8.44% in premarket trading.

