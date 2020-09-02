The first participant has been dosed in the Phase 2a expansion portion of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating Bicycle Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:BCYC) lead candidate BT1718 in patients with MT1-MMP-positive squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and a basket of other MT1-MMP-positive solid tumors. The primary objectives are safety and tolerability.

BT1718 is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets an enzyme called membrane type 1-matrix metalloproteinase (MT1-MMP) that is correlated with malignancy of various tumor types and is believed to mediate cell migration and invasion. It consists of a mono-hindered disulfide cleavable linker and a cytotoxic payload called DM1.