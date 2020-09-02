Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) announces a 1-for-10 reverse split to take effect Sept. 21.

Shareholders authorized the company's board to effect the reverse stock split, with 95% of the shares that voted approving the move, at the Aug. 17 special meeting.

The reverse stock split will reduce the number of Northern's issued and outstanding shares from ~436.4M to ~43.6M.

Shares have been trading below $1.00 for most of the past six months, and Northern wanted to avoid violating NYSE American listing standards.