Long-time Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investor Baillie Gifford cuts its stake in the EV automaker to below 5%, in what it calls an "enforced reduction" of its position.

Baillie Gifford statement: "The substantial increase in Tesla’s share price means that we needed to reduce our holding in order to reflect concentration guidelines which restrict the weight of a single stock in clients' portfolios. However, we intend to remain significant shareholders for many years ahead. We remain very optimistic about the future of the company. Tesla no longer faces any difficulty in raising capital at scale from outside sources but should there be serious setbacks in the share price we would welcome the opportunity to once again increase our shareholding."

Despite the flood of Robinhood investors into Tesla, institutional investors still hold the majority of Tesla shares.

