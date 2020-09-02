On September 1, 2020, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas denied a Rule 60(b) motion for relief from judgment brought by Apple Inc. in the VirnetX Inc. v. Apple case, 6:10-cv-00417 ("Apple I").

The underlying judgment in the Apple I case awarded VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) a total of $439.8M in damages, fees, and interest, and caps a suit that began nearly a decade ago and spanned four trials (and multiple jury verdicts), three appeals, and a litany of parallel proceedings.

On October 16, 2017, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) signed an agreement with VirnetX to pay any payments then due under the Judgment within 20 days of completion of any appeal from the Judgment in this matter, as well as any proceedings seeking relief from the Judgment before the Supreme Court of the United States, and any remand proceedings in the event the court of appeals or Supreme Court grants Apple relief from the Judgment, or within 20 days of the expiration of the times for initiating such appellate or Supreme Court proceedings.

Shares up 9.3% premarket.

