Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Q2 net loss per ADS of 49 cents narrows from 73 cents in Q1 as the impact of COVID-19 persists.

Compares with net income per ADS of 19 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 gross profit margin of 6.8% shrank from 22.3% in Q1 and 26.1% in the year-ago quarter as the company reduced the expected selling price of several projects.

Q2 operating loss of $32.2M increased from $15.9M in Q1 and compares with operating income of $96.2M in Q2 2019.

Q2 revenue of $284.4M increased from $125.8M in Q1 202 and plunged from $609.4M in Q2 2019.

XIN falls 1.5% in premarket trading.

Expects 2020 contract sales of RMB 20B-RMB 22B with consolidated net income similar to 2019, when it reported $83M, or $1.14 per ADS, of net income.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

