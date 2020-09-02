Deutsche Bank upgrades Zillow (Z,ZG) from Hold to Buy with a $106 price target, a 20% upside.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley cites expectations for increasing seller leads from Zillow Offers.

Today, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that total mortgage application volume dropped 2% since last week but increased 35% Y/Y. Mortgage applications fell 2% for the week but were up 28% Y/Y.

Earlier this month, record-low mortgage rates pushed Zillow shares to a new high.

The company also handily beat Q2 estimates, with revenue up 28% Y/Y and Offers revenue up 82%.

Wall Street analysts have a Neutral average rating on Zillow, and SA authors have a Bullish stance.