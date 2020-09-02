R5 Capital lowers its rating on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a call tied to valuation following the rally to a new high. The firm's price target of $147 reps sideways action for shares.

In regard to the unveiling of Walmart+, Morgan Stanley is disappointed that the program doesn't have features that compete directly with Amazon Prime right now, while Bank of America thinks the long-term benefits will pay off and sees the retail giant's relationship with Microsoft helping to leverage Walmart+.