MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) has completed work associated with a Research and Innovation Collaboration Agreement with Georgian College for a Data and Analytics Insights project.

The goal of the collaboration was to create an operational dataset that provides insights and predictive analytics to help glean the highest purity, potency and efficiency from operations.

As part of the four-month project, key performance indicators were established with standard calculation formulae and statistical methodology, enabling the R&D team and operational management to finetune processes with a deep understanding of impacts on quality and cost-effectiveness.

The Company recently disclosed Q2 results, reporting revenue growth of ~26% in the quarter 66% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss compared to Q1 2020.