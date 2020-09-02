ServiceMaster Global (NYSE:SERV) to sell its ServiceMaster Brands businesses to an affiliate of Roark Capital for $1.553B.

The transaction is expected to close in ~30 to 60 days and ServiceMaster Global Holdings will change its name to Terminix at closing.

Terminix will become a pure-play, global pest control company, better positioned for the future.

The company expects net proceeds of over $1.1B from the divestiture and will be used for debt reduction, organic and inorganic investments in pest control and return to shareholders.

The company affirms Q3 continuing operations revenue between $495M - $515M, Adjusted EBITDA between $80M - $90M, ServiceMaster Brands revenue between $63M - $68M, ServiceMaster Brands Adjusted EBITDA between $23M - $27M.

Shares up 4% premarket.

Quant rating is Neutral whereas Wall Street analysts are Bullish.