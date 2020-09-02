Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) CEO Christian Sewing doesn't see economic activity in Europe or the U.S. recovering to pre-pandemic levels for quite a while.

"A lot of companies have to manage to live with reduced sales for quite a long time," he said at the Handelsblatt Banking Summit. "We have to deal with an economic situation where we will have a recovery, yes, but only step by step and not in all industries."

For example, the travel and tourism industry has been hit particularly hard.

"The pre-crisis level will be difficult to reach and it will take a long time. This is not going to happen this year and not next year either," he said.

With so much attention focused on the pandemic, other economic issues are not being discussed as much, such as a "non-orderly Brexit", the effects of low interest rates, and the U.S.-China trade dispute.