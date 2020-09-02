Guess (NYSE:GES) reports revenue drops across its Americas retail (-44.7% Y/Y), Americas wholesale (-51.6%), Europe (-39.5%), Asia (-39.7%) and Licensing (-34.5%) segments in Q2 due to the impact of the pandemic.

Gross margin came in at 36.9% of sales vs. 29.6% consensus and operating margin fell to -0.2% of sales vs. 7.0% a year ago.

"We increased product margins, ended the period with inventories down 13% compared to last year and finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity," says CEO Carlos Alberini on the quarter.

Guess didn't issue detailed guidance, but says that based on current trends it expects revenues for Q3 and Q4 of FY21 to decrease in the mid-teens range.

The company resumed its quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share to investors.

Shares of Guess are up 25.90% premarket to $15.12.

Previously: Guess EPS beats by $0.57, beats on revenue (Sept. 2)